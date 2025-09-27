Gauhati University Renames Performing Arts Centre After Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s cultural icon, Gauhati University has announced that its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture will be renamed after the late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19.

The decision is part of four proposals adopted by the varsity to honour the legacy of the legendary artiste. A statue of Garg will be installed in front of the centre, while a coffee table book chronicling his life and artistic journey will also be published.

Additionally, in a move aimed at inspiring future generations of musicians, the university will introduce a special category titled ‘Zubeen’s Songs’ in the singing competition held during its annual inter-college youth festival.

Officials said the initiatives reflect the university’s commitment to preserving Garg’s timeless contributions to Assamese and Indian music, ensuring that his influence continues to guide young talents for years to come.