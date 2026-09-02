Gauhati University Officers’ Association Holds 62nd AGM, Forms New Executive Committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Gauhati University Officers’ Association was held at the AT Seminar Hall of Gauhati University on Monday.

The programme began with the hoisting of the association’s flag by its president, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary, University Classes. General Secretary Dr Rituparna Bora outlined the objectives of the meeting and welcomed the members.

During the open session, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta appreciated the dedication of university officers and acknowledged their contribution to the institution’s development. He also released Satirtha, the annual magazine of the association, edited by Jugal Kumar Nath.

The meeting was attended by Gauhati University Treasurer Chandran Talukdar, former Registrar and Secretary, University Classes, Dr Hemanta Kumar Nath, retired Assistant Librarian Alok Kr Pathak and other distinguished personalities. A new executive committee of the Gauhati University Officers’ Association was also constituted. Members exchanged views and opinions during various sessions before the programme concluded with a vote of thanks.

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