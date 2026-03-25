Gauhati University Professor Launches Assamese Philosophy Book 'Jibon aru Darshan' in Guwahati

A new book titled 'Jibon aru Darshan', authored by Sauravpran Goswami, retired Professor of Philosophy at Gauhati University, was launched at Purbayan Publication in Panbazar, Guwahati.

The book was inaugurated by Pradip Khataniar and Bibhash Choudhury, in the presence of academicians, students, and literature enthusiasts.

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