Gauhati University Professor Launches Assamese Philosophy Book 'Jibon aru Darshan' in Guwahati

A new book titled 'Jibon aru Darshan', authored by Sauravpran Goswami, retired Professor of Philosophy at Gauhati University, was launched at Purbayan Publication in Panbazar, Guwahati.
The book was inaugurated by Pradip Khataniar and Bibhash Choudhury, in the presence of academicians, students, and literature enthusiasts.
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Jibon aru Darshan comprises 15 essays spanning a wide range of subjects, including philosophy, science, religion, education, and contemporary society.
Speakers at the launch noted that the work presents philosophy not as a rigid academic discipline, but as a living perspective applicable to everyday life — a quality they said sets it apart from conventional philosophical texts.
The book was also commended for its accessible language and concise expression, making it approachable for general readers beyond academic circles.
Those who spoke at the event highlighted the limited availability of philosophical literature in the Assamese language and said Jibon aru Darshan would help address that gap for Assamese readers seeking serious yet readable writing on philosophical themes.
The programme was conducted by Madhuchanda Chaliha Bhuyan.