Gauhati University student shortlisted for PM-YUVA mentorship scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kasturi Chutia, a student at Gauhati University, renowned poet, and social activist, has been selected to represent the Assamese language in the prestigious PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme. The initiative, launched by the Government of India and announced by the Prime Minister, aims to empower young minds and establish a robust learning environment to nurture future leaders.

According to a press release from the National Book Trust (NBT), Chutia emerged as one of the finalists after a rigorous selection process that involved reviewing nearly 4,000 entries from across the country. The submitted book proposals underwent careful examination by multiple expert panels, enduring three layers of scrutiny.

The 41 youth authors selected for this distinguished programme will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 50,000 for six months. Furthermore, the NBT will publish books authored by the selected individuals under the mentorship scheme, ensuring translations into various Indian languages to promote cultural exchange and literature, in line with the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' Authors will also receive a 10% royalty on the successful publication of their books.

Entrants were required to submit a non-fiction book proposal consisting of 10,000 words, including a synopsis (2,000-3,000 words), a chapter plan, sample chapters (7,000-8,000 words), and a bibliography with references.

Kasturi Chutia, the only child of the acclaimed folk artists Mohendra Chutia Oja and Shanti Chutia and the wife of Tai Ahom folk artist Saurav Jyoti Boruah, boasts an impressive track record. Having won over fifty debates, she was awarded the title of Best Debater in a national debate. Additionally, she clinched the titles of Best Speaker at the Gauhati University Youth Festival, Best Debater, and Best Literary at Handique Girls College.

Chutia's poetry book, "Mati Dewota," received widespread acclaim from readers last year, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished literary figure. This year, she has also been granted a travel fellowship from the Sahitya Akademi. Notably, Kasturi Chutia serves as the spokesperson for the Asom Gana Parishad and holds the position of General Secretary at the Asom Mahila Parishad. Her multifaceted contributions to literature, activism, and public discourse make her a deserving representative for the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme.

Also Read: Gauhati University bags overall Best University in NE Zone Inter-University Youth Festival