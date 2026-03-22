Gaurisagar hosts first Samannay Book Festival, five books released

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jorhat Jagannath Barua University, inaugurated the first Gaurisagar Samannay Book Festival, which began on Saturday at the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra at the Gaurisagar State Transport Corporation bus station. Five books were also launched during the inaugural function. Earlier, Basanta Gogoi, President of ATASU, inaugurated the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra.

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