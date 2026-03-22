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Gaurisagar hosts first Samannay Book Festival, five books released

Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jorhat Jagannath Barua University, inaugurated the first Gaurisagar Samannay Book Festival, which began on Saturday at the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra
Samannay Book Festival
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GAURISAGAR: Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jorhat Jagannath Barua University, inaugurated the first Gaurisagar  Samannay Book Festival, which began on Saturday at the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra at the Gaurisagar State Transport Corporation bus station. Five books were also launched during the inaugural function. Earlier, Basanta Gogoi, President of ATASU, inaugurated the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra.

Also Read: Journalists, leaders of organizations interact at Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival

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Samannay Book Festival

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