Gauhati University reiterates commitment to fair, transparent students' union election

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University has taken note of reports and concerns circulating in connection with the 2026-27 Postgraduate Students' Union Election.

In a statement, the university said the election process was being conducted by the Election Committee in accordance with the applicable rules, the guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee and established procedures.

The university authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent and orderly election process and clarified that they had not sought to interfere with the functioning of the Election Committee.

The university also appealed to all candidates, students and members of the university community to maintain peace, discipline and mutual respect, and extend their cooperation for the smooth and peaceful completion of the election process.

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