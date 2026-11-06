Gauhati University signs MoUs to boost AI skills training and global study opportunities

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AZARA: Gauhati University signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday to expand opportunities for students in artificial intelligence (AI) training, digital skills development and international higher education.

The agreements, signed through the university's Department of Information Technology, were with the Ladli Foundation Trust, New Delhi, and the Taksheela Institute of Education, which operates in Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Under the agreement with the Ladli Foundation Trust, the university will facilitate the Adobe Creative & AI Digital Skills Accelerator programme, offering students free, self-paced learning modules and digital certification in creative technologies, AI literacy, design, multimedia and digital content creation.

The partnership with the Taksheela Institute will facilitate international higher education opportunities through study-abroad programmes, semester-abroad arrangements and other global academic engagements.

The MoUs were signed at the Registrar's Conference Room. Gauhati University Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma signed the agreements with authorised representatives of the two organisations, while Department of Information Technology Head Prof Shikhar Kumar Sarma signed on behalf of the department.

Prof Shikhar Kumar Sarma said the collaborations reflected the department's commitment to expanding academic opportunities and equipping students with skills suited to the evolving digital landscape. He also highlighted the importance of partnerships with industry, knowledge organisations and international academic institutions.

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