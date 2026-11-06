Assam Launches Online Registration Portal For Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Finale In New Delhi

Guwahati: The Assam government has launched an online portal today for public registration to attend the grand closing ceremony of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations. The finale will be held on November 29, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

The portal (Assam State Data Centre) is open globally to citizens and the diaspora until November 28, subject to capacity limits.

Registrants will undergo a mandatory police background check due to security protocols, and e-invitations will be available for download starting November 12.

The event will honor veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar with the inaugural Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award (₹10 lakh and a citation).

The cultural program will feature a 1,000-artist choral rendition of "Manuhe Manuhor Babe", alongside performances by national and regional artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Angaraag 'Papan' Mahanta, and Tarali Sarma.