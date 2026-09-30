Gauhati University student death case: Homestay employee held, youth detained

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The investigation into the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay in Garal took a fresh turn with police arresting a homestay employee and probing the disappearance of another youth allegedly present with her on the night of the incident. Rudra's homestay employee Nitu Ali of Baihata Chariali was arrested by Azara Police after three days of questioning in connection with the case. DCP Bolin Deori said those whose names had surfaced in connection with the incident would not be spared.

Meanwhile, Rupam Saikia, whose name has surfaced in the case, was detained and was being questioned. According to the information, Saikia had consumed alcohol with Nimisha and Asik Ali on the night of the incident. His mother subsequently lodged a missing complaint at Jalukbari Police Station regarding his disappearance.

Saikia, a resident of Bezpara in Garigaon, had reportedly travelled to Mirza after receiving information about the death of a family member last Saturday. He returned home the following morning and stayed there during the day. However, he left home on a motorcycle for Adabari in the evening, after which his family could not contact him.

DCP Bolin Deori said, "Saikia was not missing, he was detained by police and now we are questioning him. Saikia was along with Nimisha and Ashik and had consumed alcohol with them and later he had come out from there. Saikia was a common friend of both of them."

Nimisha was found unconscious at the homestay and was later declared dead at a hospital. Asik Ali, who was with her at the homestay, had been taken into eight-day police custody for questioning.

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