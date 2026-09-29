GU student death case: Assam CM assures probe into Nimisha’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday assured that all aspects of the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay would be investigated and those found guilty would face punishment.

Reacting to the death for the first time, Sarma said he was saddened by the incident and noted that Thakuria was from his constituency. He said the investigation would examine her statements on Facebook and elsewhere, involve visits to her home and include discussions with her parents.

"I am also saddened by the girl's death. She is from my constituency. The investigation will proceed by examining all the statements she made on Facebook and elsewhere, visiting her home, making phone calls and speaking to her parents. I will also keep myself informed about the developments," Sarma said.

Referring to personal safety and social values, the Chief Minister said people should consider how they conduct themselves and stressed the importance of family values and traditional customs.

"I think all of us need to think about how we can keep ourselves safe. The girl was not a minor; she was an adult. Therefore, I think we need to consider how we should conduct ourselves. If we follow the values and traditions that we have, society remains in a better state," he said.

Sarma said preserving family values and traditional customs could help prevent conflicts within families. "That is why I always say that we should preserve our parents, family values and the traditional customs and culture that we have. That way, there will be fewer conflicts within families. We will investigate this incident and the guilty will be punished," he said.

The death has triggered concern and protests in parts of Guwahati, while the investigation remains underway.

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