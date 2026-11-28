STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Post-Graduate Students' Union of Gauhati University has urged the Controller of Examinations to introduce and officially notify a uniform formula for converting Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) into percentage for non-CBCS undergraduate students.

In a representation submitted to the Controller of Examinations, the union highlighted the difficulties faced by non-CBCS Three-Year Degree Course (TDC) students during higher education admissions and recruitment due to the absence of a standard conversion formula.

According to the union, a notification issued by the then Controller of Examinations on March 3, 2022, prescribed calculating the final percentage based on the marks obtained against the total marks of the course. In contrast, students under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) could convert their final CGPA into percentage by multiplying it by 10.

The union pointed out that several other universities in Assam, including Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, Cotton University, Bodoland University, Assam Science and Technology University and Assam Don Bosco University, followed the CGPA × 10 formula.

It argued that the existing system placed Gauhati University's non-CBCS undergraduate students at a disadvantage while applying for higher education and recruitment opportunities.

The representation also noted that non-CBCS TDC grade sheets mentioned both CGPA and marks obtained, but the CGPA remained practically unusable under the existing policy. It further pointed out that the university had already notified a CGPA-to-percentage conversion formula for postgraduate programmes.

Seeking to address the disparity, the union urged the university to adopt the formula Percentage = CGPA × 10 for all present and former non-CBCS undergraduate students who obtained their degrees with absolute grades.

It also requested that the formula apply to candidates appearing in admission and recruitment processes from the date of its official notification.