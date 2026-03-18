Gauhati University Students Persist in Indefinite Hunger Strike for Demands

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Students of Gauhati University have continued their indefinite hunger strike for the second consecutive day, pressing for an urgent resolution of their pending demands.

The protest, which began on the university campus on Monday, has intensified as students asserted that they will not call off the strike until the university authorities provide a formal written response addressing their concerns.

According to the protesting students, Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta visited the protest site late on Monday night. However, they claimed that he gave only verbal assurances, which they found inadequate. "We will continue our hunger strike until we receive an official written response from the university authorities," a protesting student said.

The situation took a concerning turn when one of the students participating in the fast collapsed and had to be rushed for emergency medical treatment. Officials later confirmed that the student is currently stable, but the incident has raised serious concerns about the health risks associated with the ongoing protest.

While the students have put forward multiple demands, they have not publicly detailed the specific issues. The agitation reflects growing frustration among the student community over what they describe as delays in addressing their grievances.

University authorities have not yet issued any written communication in response to the demands, prompting students to continue their agitation.

Observers noted that the situation underscores the urgent need for constructive dialogue between the university administration and the students to prevent further escalation, as the indefinite hunger strike continues on campus.

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