Gauhati University Teachers’ Association demands independent inquiry into the result scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati University Teachers’ Association (GUTA) executive committee held an emergent executive meeting to discuss the recent examination scam that has come to light. GUTA expressed serious concern regarding the whole episode.

GUTA demanded an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge on the examination system and that the whole examination system should be administered as per the Gauhati University Act. GUTA demanded accountability from the external agency entrusted with IUMS for the record-keeping of all examination-related activities. GUTA demanded clarity on the matter and steps to prevent such incidences from happening in the future.

GUTA mentioned that it stands in solidarity with all stakeholders. Necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate events in the future, and all necessary precautions should be adhered to to secure the future of the students. The GUTA executive committee, headed by president Prof. Taranee Deka, along with other members, has put forward the above-mentioned demands to the vice-chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. P.J. Handique.



