Gauhati University teachers, staffers donate Rs 25 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University teachers and non-teaching staff donated one day’s salary to raise Rs 25 lakh for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-affected people in Assam.

A university delegation led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Bhawan on Sunday.

The university had also provided relief materials to 500 flood-affected families in Sivasagar and Charaideo and sent 5,000 educational kits to affected areas.

It also deployed conservation experts and a scientific officer to flood-affected satras to rescue and restore centuries-old Vaishnavite manuscripts damaged by floodwater and fungal growth.

The Chief Minister appreciated the university community’s relief and conservation efforts.

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