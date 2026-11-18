A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University's Department of Geography will host the 46th Annual Congress of the Indian National Cartographic Association (INCA), along with an international seminar on 'Smart Cartography for a Sustainable Common Future', from November 19 to 21.

Organised in collaboration with the Commonwealth Geographical Bureau, the three-day event will bring together delegates from Germany, Israel, Romania, Nepal and Bangladesh, besides participants from across India.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at 9.30 am on November 19 at the BKB Auditorium. Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director of NIT Meghalaya, will attend as chief guest, while GU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Surveyor General of India Shailesh Kumar Sinha and Chief Hydrographer of India Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey will be among the guests of honour. Prof Hermann Kreutzmann of Freie Universität Berlin will deliver the keynote address.

The programme will include two memorial lectures, a scientific and industry exhibition, and a special popular lecture session for school students. Plenary sessions on November 20 and 21 will feature Indian and international experts.

Technical sessions will be held across five parallel venues, with researchers and professionals presenting papers. The congress will also include poster presentations and an industry interaction session. An optional visit to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary will be organised on November 21. The event will conclude with the INCA annual general body meeting and a valedictory session.