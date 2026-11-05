IIT Guwahati Hosts Regional Conference on Land Governance and Sustainable Development in Northeast India

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) hosted a two-day regional conference on land governance, customary institutions and sustainable development in Northeast India, which concluded on Monday with the presentation of a Northeast Regional Declaration outlining key priorities for the region.

The CLANS Regional India Land and Development Conference (ILDC) Meet was held on November 2 and 3 under the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047: Land, Customary Institutions and Sustainable Future in NE India". Convened by the Consortium of Landscape Alliances for Nature Stewardship (CLANS), the conference was hosted by the School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART), IIT Guwahati.

The meet brought together customary authorities, clan leaders, women farmers, youth, researchers, government representatives, civil society organisations and funders to deliberate on emerging land governance challenges and explore ways to bridge customary practices with formal legal frameworks.

Discussions focused on four key themes: customary tenure and plural legal systems; commons, jhum landscapes and agroecology; geospatial technologies and data sovereignty; and nature markets and community-led monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV).

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