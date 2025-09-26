Gauhati University to Launch ITEP in Line with NEP 2020

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University is set to introduce a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) from the academic session 2026–27, marking a significant step toward realising the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary and integrated teacher training. The initiative follows the Letter of Intent (LOI) received from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on September 18.

Under this programme, the University’s Department of Education will offer integrated four-year B.A.–B.Ed. and B.Sc.–B.Ed. courses. The launch of ITEP is expected to strengthen the teacher education system both in the Northeast region and across the country by preparing professionally trained, skilled, and motivated teachers.

Speaking on the initiative, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, vice-chancellor of Gauhati University, said, “The introduction of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme will greatly benefit Assam by creating a new generation of competent and future-ready teachers. Gauhati University is committed to leading this transformation, ensuring that Assam contributes meaningfully to shaping the future of education in India” stated a press release.

Also Read: Academic leaders from 20 states deliberate on NEP implementation