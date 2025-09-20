Tezpur: Academic leaders from 20 states deliberate on NEP implementation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A three-day national workshop on ‘NEP 2020 Implementation for University Administrators’ commenced at Tezpur University. The workshop was organized by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Education, Tezpur University.

The workshop aims to provide orientation and training to senior university administrators, including vice-chancellors, registrars, deans, academic council members, and heads of departments, who are entrusted with translating policy into practice at the institutional level.

The inaugural session was graced by Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, as the chief guest. In his address, Prof Singh emphasized the pivotal role of academic leaders in transforming Indian higher education. Prof Neeru Snehi, Programme Director and Head, Training and Professional Development, NIEPA, in her address highlighted the need for sensitization and familiarization of academic administrators with revised academic structures such as the Academic Bank of Credits, multiple entry–exit pathways, and credit-based learning to ensure that policies are effectively translated into academic practice.

On the occasion, Prof Chandan Kumar Sharma, Dean, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, and Dr Sashapra Chakrawarty, Head, Department of Education, Tezpur University, also shared their views and outlined the roadmap of the workshop. The workshop has drawn participation from 30 senior administrators representing Central and State universities across 20 states of India.

