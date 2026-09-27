Deputy CM Chowna Mein pitches Arunachal kiwi for global markets

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday said the state was emerging as a major kiwi-producing centre in the country, with the crop creating new livelihood opportunities in border and high-altitude areas.

In a social media post, Mein said initiatives such as Mission Arunachal Kiwi, Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana and the Vibrant Villages Programme were supporting farmers, generating local employment and encouraging young people to return to their villages.

He said the government's focus was not limited to increasing production but also on building a stronger value chain connecting growers with wider markets. "Our goal is to take Arunachal's kiwi to global markets while making our villages centres of opportunity and self-reliance," he said.

The Mission on "Arunachal Kiwi: The USP of Arunachal Pradesh", launched in May, has an outlay of around Rs 167 crore and seeks to strengthen the value chain from cultivation and post-harvest management to processing, branding, traceability and exports, according to officials.

Six integrated post-harvest management hubs are planned in major kiwi-growing clusters, including Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri, Dirang and Kalaktang in West Kameng, Shi Yomi and Dibang Valley. The mission also envisages cold-chain infrastructure, value addition, improved market linkages and agri-tourism to reduce post-harvest losses and improve returns to farmers.

Arunachal Pradesh contributes more than half of India's kiwi production, with annual output exceeding 7,000 tonnes, officials said. The state was also the first in the country to receive organic certification for kiwi cultivation under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana, beneficiaries can receive a 45 per cent government subsidy, while another 45 per cent is financed by banks and 10 per cent contributed by beneficiaries, according to the state horticulture department.

The Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 161 crore across various Atma Nirbhar scheme verticals, including Atma Nirbhar Bagwani, while Rs 1,112 crore was allocated for agriculture and allied sectors, officials said.

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