Gauhati University Youth Festival 2025 Kicks Off

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Gauhati University Youth Festival 2025 began today with an exuberant celebration of music, culture, and creativity, marking one of the most awaited annual events in the university calendar.

The festival brings together more than 700 participants from 60 colleges across 18 districts of Assam, transforming the campus into a vibrant melting pot of youthful energy and diverse cultural expressions.

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said, “The Youth Festival is more than a cultural event—it is an extravaganza that celebrates creativity, camaraderie, and the vibrant diversity of our university community. Each year, it provides an extraordinary platform for students to learn from each other, appreciate different art forms, and strengthen the spirit of unity that defines Gauhati University.”

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the university flag by Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar, followed by Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, and Manash Pratim Kalita, President, PGSU 2024–25, who raised the GU Sports Board and PGSU flags, respectively. A solemn Swahid Tarpan in memory of the martyrs was also observed.

Highlighting the diversity of participation, Dr Kakati said, “This year, we have 700 students from 60 colleges across 18 districts of Assam participating in various events. The diverse cultures of the state have come alive through a series of performances, making the GU campus resemble a mini Assam.”

The day’s highlight was the cultural rally, where student contingents presented themes such as Zubeen Garg, Ramayana, Unity in Diversity, Rural Assam, Assamese Marriage, Cinema, Agriculture & Harvesting, Fishery, and Puppetry. A special tribute was paid to Zubeen Garg and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika for their monumental contributions to Assamese music and culture.

