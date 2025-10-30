No Individual can Unilaterally decide on Honoris Causa Degrees: Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In wake of widespread misinformation and misreporting regarding the conferment of honorary degrees, Gauhati University has issued a clarification reaffirming that the process of awarding Honoris Causa (Doctor of Letters/Doctor of Science, etc.) is governed by strict statutory procedures and due diligence at every level.

The University emphasized that all proposals for the conferment of Honoris Causa degrees are first placed before the Executive Council for detailed scrutiny and deliberation. Only after the Council's approval does any proposal move forward for further consideration.

Subsequently, the proposal is sent for approval to the Chancellor of Gauhati University and Governor of Assam, who examines it with due diligence before granting consent. The matter is also placed before the University Court for concurrence prior to final conferment.

