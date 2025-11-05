Gauhati University Youth Festival concludes with a Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The five-day Inter-College Youth Festival 2025 at Gauhati University (GU) concluded on an emotional note with a heartfelt tribute to music icon Zubeen Garg. The event, organized by the Post Graduate Students’ Union under the Gauhati University Sports Board, featured the special segment “Assamese Modern Song Competition in the Voice of Zubeen Garg,” which became a moving homage to the legendary singer. Over 700 students from 60 colleges took part in more than 30 competitions, including dance, theatre, poetry, and art. The musical contest was judged by noted artistes Gautam Sharma, Ibson Lal Baruah, and Hemanta Goswami, with former IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Choudhury as guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said the festival embodied Gauhati University’s spirit of culture, unity, and intellect. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, expressed gratitude to participants, noting that the event showcased the creative energy of Assam’s youth.

