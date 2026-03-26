Gaurav Gogoi Holds CM Himanta Responsible for Sivasagar Newspaper Burning

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday squarely blamed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the burning of copies of a vernacular daily newspaper in Sivasagar, saying the CM's repeated targeting of media outlets had created conditions for the incident.
"The responsibility for today's incident of burning newspapers must be borne by Himanta Biswa Sarma himself," Gogoi said.
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Gogoi questioned whether it was appropriate for a sitting Chief Minister to publicly name media owners and news channels, calling it an unusual and dangerous practice.
He argued that journalists are only doing their jobs when they ask difficult questions, and that citizens have every right to hold elected officials accountable. Instead of responding to those questions, he alleged, the Chief Minister chooses to single out channels and their owners by name.
Gogoi further alleged that the targeting of media is not limited to the CM alone — BJP ministers, MLAs, and party workers have also been involved in intimidating journalists. He claimed that reporters have been physically assaulted by BJP workers in multiple locations and that police have used tear gas against journalists.
Gogoi was sharply critical of how the Chief Minister reacted to the Sivasagar incident, describing his statement as lacking seriousness.
"A Chief Minister who has taken oath under the Constitution witnessed an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy during his tenure, yet he made no serious statement and did not outline any action to be taken within 24 hours," Gogoi said.
He went further, saying the CM's response suggested a sense of satisfaction over the incident, and declared Sarma "a major obstacle to democratic values in Assam and an enemy of its democratic traditions."
Shifting to electoral matters, Gogoi said the opposition unity rally held in Sarbhog was a significant success. He noted that more joint rallies are planned in the days ahead, though the Election Commission has provided limited time for campaigning.
On the cancellation of the Congress candidate's ticket in Barpeta, Gogoi raised broader concerns about the Election Commission's impartiality. He pointed to the visible presence of ruling party hoardings across Guwahati, alleged harassment of Congress workers in Sonitpur's Naduar area, and the transfer of senior officials in opposition-ruled West Bengal.
"The Central Election Commission must examine whether returning officers are functioning in a partisan manner," he said.