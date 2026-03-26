Gaurav Gogoi Holds CM Himanta Responsible for Sivasagar Newspaper Burning

Gogoi questioned whether it was appropriate for a sitting Chief Minister to publicly name media owners and news channels, calling it an unusual and dangerous practice.

He argued that journalists are only doing their jobs when they ask difficult questions, and that citizens have every right to hold elected officials accountable. Instead of responding to those questions, he alleged, the Chief Minister chooses to single out channels and their owners by name.

Gogoi further alleged that the targeting of media is not limited to the CM alone — BJP ministers, MLAs, and party workers have also been involved in intimidating journalists. He claimed that reporters have been physically assaulted by BJP workers in multiple locations and that police have used tear gas against journalists.