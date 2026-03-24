Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination in Jorhat With Grand Rally and Interfaith Visits

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi formally entered the Assam Assembly Election 2026 on Monday, filing his nomination from the Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency amid a large show of public support.
Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Gogoi led a grand rally to the office of the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner, where he submitted his papers as the Indian National Congress candidate backed by alliance partners.
Also Read: APCC Leaders, Alliance Candidates File Nominations Across Assam
Before heading to the DC's office, Gogoi took time for a deeply personal ritual. He paid tribute at his Jorhat residence to his father — former Assam Chief Minister the late Tarun Gogoi — and to his grandparents, reaffirming his commitment to carry forward their ideals and their path of public service.
He then visited five places of worship across Jorhat — a gurdwara, a temple, a namghar, a mosque, and a church — seeking blessings and carrying what his camp described as a message of communal harmony, unity, and humanity.
Speaking to reporters, Gogoi framed the election as a clear choice for voters between two contrasting visions of governance.
"The people will decide whether they want a clean and new Assam or the kind of governance represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.
When asked specifically about his BJP rival in Jorhat, Hitendra Nath Goswami, Gogoi declined to comment directly, again deferring to the electorate.
He also drew a clear line on tribal representation, saying Congress stands with leaders who uphold the rights of marginalized communities and constitutional values — not those who, in his words, work in favour of big corporate interests.
Gogoi used his media interaction to extend good wishes to all candidates from alliance partners — AGP, Raijor Dal, and Congress — who filed nominations on the day.
He also addressed the development in Titabar, where sitting Congress MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruah filed as an independent after being denied a party ticket. Gogoi said discussions would be held with Baruah and expressed hope that he would not take any step that could hurt Congress's prospects in the constituency.