Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination in Jorhat With Grand Rally and Interfaith Visits

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi framed the election as a clear choice for voters between two contrasting visions of governance.

"The people will decide whether they want a clean and new Assam or the kind of governance represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

When asked specifically about his BJP rival in Jorhat, Hitendra Nath Goswami, Gogoi declined to comment directly, again deferring to the electorate.

He also drew a clear line on tribal representation, saying Congress stands with leaders who uphold the rights of marginalized communities and constitutional values — not those who, in his words, work in favour of big corporate interests.