Gaurav Gogoi likely to contest from Jorhat; candidates for 40 LACs finalized

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is likely to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from the Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), sources said.

According to sources, around 40 candidates were finalized during a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee held on Thursday evening. The party is expected to release its first list of candidates after the official announcement of the Assembly elections.

Reacting to the issue of a possible alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi said it is true that calls with some parties have nearly been concluded and only formal announcements to the public remain. While discussions with several parties have been completed, talks with Raijor Dal are still incomplete.

As Gogoi said the central leadership will provide guidance and advice in the coming days. Reports of completed discussions with other parties will be submitted to the central leadership. (ANI)

