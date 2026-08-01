Gaurav Gogoi slams poor use of disaster funds as Assam gets only 2.4% of NDRF aid sought

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday alleged that the State’s poor utilisation of disaster relief funds and the low quantum of central assistance had adversely affected flood- and erosion-hit communities.

In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, “The 15th Finance Commission earmarked Rs 1,000 crore under the NDRF Recovery and Reconstruction window for the resettlement of families displaced by river and coastal erosion.

In response to my Lok Sabha question, the Union Government confirmed that the State Government’s Rs 526 crore proposal, approved in February 2025, was examined by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and returned to the State Government for revision. There is still no public clarity on whether it has been revised and resubmitted, or when assistance will be sanctioned. For thousands of flood- and erosion-affected families, delays come with a real opportunity cost. Every month of uncertainty means critical resources meant for long-term recovery remain out of reach, even as communities continue to rebuild on their own.”

In another post, the APCC president said, “As Assam grapples with another devastating flood season, it is worth asking why disaster assistance has remained so limited.

Between 2019 and 2024, Assam sought Rs 8,393.98 crore in NDRF assistance but received only Rs 205.31 crore — just 2.4% of the amount sought. Under the Centre’s policy, up to 50% of a state’s unspent SDRF balance is adjusted against approved NDRF assistance before fresh funds are released. Assam has failed on this front. The CAG found that, as of March 31, 2025, Rs 1,112 crore remained unutilised in Assam’s SDRF, while another Rs 342 crore in the State Disaster Mitigation Fund remained unused.

Every rupee left unutilised carries a cost. It is borne by vulnerable flood-affected communities at a time when they need help the most.”

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