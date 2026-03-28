Gaurav Gogoi Questions Why Centre Has Not acted on Ajmal's Remarks Against CM Sarma

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has strongly condemned recent remarks made by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal — but his sharper attack was directed at the BJP government for its silence on the matter.
Gogoi, currently campaigning in Upper Assam ahead of the state assembly elections, questioned why neither the Central Government nor the Assam Police had initiated any action against Ajmal, who allegedly made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma — including a threat to "break his ribs."
"Will Union Home Minister Amit Shah remain silent over such statements?" Gogoi asked, demanding to know why no action had been taken so far.
Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Holds CM Himanta Responsible for Sivasagar Newspaper Burning
Gogoi went further, suggesting that the inaction is not accidental. He alleged that the lack of a response from the government indicates that Ajmal is effectively serving as a "lifeline" for the Chief Minister — a pointed accusation that frames the BJP and AIUDF as quietly interdependent despite their public posturing as rivals.
He accused the BJP-led government of applying double standards — condemning similar statements in other contexts while staying silent when it comes to Ajmal.
Addressing a rally in Mahmora constituency in support of opposition alliance candidate Gyandeep Mohan, Gogoi broadened his attack to question the nature of the relationship between the BJP and the AIUDF.
He asked why AIUDF members were allegedly joining the AGP, and why the BJP had needed AIUDF's support in the Rajya Sabha — framing both as evidence of a political understanding that the ruling party has never publicly acknowledged.
"This is dual politics," Gogoi said, accusing Chief Minister Sarma of maintaining double standards on the issue.
Gogoi also claimed that the BJP is facing significant political pressure in Assam ahead of the elections, and suggested that efforts are being made to manage and influence the electoral narrative.
He expressed confidence that voters in Assam are watching these developments closely and are capable of drawing their own conclusions.