Gaurav Gogoi Questions Why Centre Has Not acted on Ajmal's Remarks Against CM Sarma

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has strongly condemned recent remarks made by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal — but his sharper attack was directed at the BJP government for its silence on the matter.

Gogoi, currently campaigning in Upper Assam ahead of the state assembly elections, questioned why neither the Central Government nor the Assam Police had initiated any action against Ajmal, who allegedly made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma — including a threat to "break his ribs."

"Will Union Home Minister Amit Shah remain silent over such statements?" Gogoi asked, demanding to know why no action had been taken so far.

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