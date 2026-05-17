Gaurav Gogoi slams Centre over post-poll price hike, calls it burden on common people

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi strongly criticized the central government over the recent increase in prices of essential commodities and services, alleging that the burden has been deliberately imposed on the public immediately after the conclusion of Assembly elections in five states.

Gogoi said that he had earlier warned that soon after the elections, the Modi government would shift the burden of price rise onto the common people. “What I had said has now come true word for word,” he remarked.

He alleged that the latest hikes are a “post-election gift” from the government to the people of the country following its electoral victories.

Listing out the recent price increases, Gogoi highlighted that the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 993, while the price of small 5-kg cylinders has increased by Rs 261. He further stated that milk prices have risen by Rs 2 per litre, and import duties on gold and silver have been increased by 15 percent.

According to Gogoi, fuel prices have also been revised upward, with petrol and diesel becoming costlier by Rs 3 each, while CNG prices have risen by Rs 2. He also pointed to a 38 percent rise in tomato prices and a 2 percent increase in meal costs in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis.

Calling the price hike a symbol of the Centre’s “failure,” Gogoi said attempts by the government to divert attention through political optics, including reducing convoy vehicles after election campaigns, cannot hide the reality of rising inflation and public hardship.

“The people of Assam and the entire country are being forced to bear the burden of these failures. There can be nothing more unfortunate,” he said, urging the government to take immediate steps to provide relief to citizens from the mounting cost of living.

Also Read: NEET paper leak unfortunate and alarming: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi