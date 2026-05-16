NEET paper leak unfortunate and alarming: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has strongly condemned the alleged leak of the NEET examination question paper held on May 3, calling the incident “deeply unfortunate and alarming.”

Gogoi said such repeated incidents of examination paper leaks undermine the years of hard work and dedication put in by lakhs of students and are unacceptable under any circumstances. He alleged that from 2014 to 2024, during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 89 examination paper leak incidents were reported across the country.

Criticizing the Centre’s claims of conducting a transparent and clean recruitment process, Gogoi termed such assertions “meaningless” in the face of repeated examination-related scandals. He further alleged that BJP leaders have been linked to several such controversies nationwide.

Referring to the recent NEET paper leak case, Gogoi claimed that the prime accused, Dinesh Binwal, was seen in a video conference photograph alongside Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. He also alleged that Binwal is associated with the BJP in Rajasthan.

Drawing parallels with Assam, Gogoi recalled the 2020 SI recruitment examination paper leak case in the state, where the then prime accused, Deban Deka, was allegedly linked to the BJP before being expelled from the party following the controversy.

He asserted that merely announcing investigations into such examination scams is not enough, and demanded a thorough probe along with strict punishment for those found guilty.

“Repeated paper leaks are pushing the future of the country’s youth towards uncertainty and darkness. The younger generation deserves a secure and fair future, and it is the responsibility of those in governance to ensure that,” Gogoi stated.

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