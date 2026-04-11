Gaurav Gogoi Slams CM Himanta for 'Toxic Environment' Ahead of Assam Poll Results

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday took sharp aim at Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning why the CM had resorted to aggressive outbursts in the final stretch of the Assembly election campaign while Congress leaders remained calm and measured.
Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi said the contrast in conduct between the two sides spoke for itself.
Gogoi said that despite hard-hitting campaigns and sharp criticism of the ruling government, the Congress party never crossed into personal or indecent attacks.
"Even while criticizing the government in manifestos and campaigns, the party never resorted to personal or indecent attacks," he said.
He added that Congress had upheld Assam's traditions of civility — maintaining respectful relations even with political opponents throughout the campaign period.
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Turning his attention to the Chief Minister's recent conduct, Gogoi questioned why Sarma appeared rattled if he was genuinely confident of returning to power.
He alleged that the CM was attempting to suppress the media and misuse the police in a state of panic, and pointed to what he described as a pattern of selective law enforcement.
Gogoi noted that when Congress candidate Sunil Chettri was attacked in Naduar, police took no action despite complaints filed by Meera Borthakur. Yet, the same police force had moved swiftly against individuals such as Kungi Choudhury and Pawan Khera.
He also questioned whether police had arrested a single person linked to cattle syndicates, despite the Chief Minister's long-standing political messaging around cow protection.
Responding to a question about the CM's recent behaviour, Gogoi alleged that Sarma had been visibly anxious for the past four to five days — and pointed to disclosures around foreign assets as the likely trigger.
"He never expected that details of foreign assets would emerge, and that is why he is now panicking," Gogoi said.
Gogoi also used the press conference to highlight what he described as a reinvigorated Congress heading into the results.
The party fielded a number of fresh faces, including many candidates under the age of 40 and 13 women candidates — a deliberate push to present a renewed image to voters.
He acknowledged that some leaders had left the party but said Congress had nonetheless delivered a "new Congress" to the people, who had responded positively.
Gogoi expressed gratitude to party workers at every level — from Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, whose campaign visits he said generated significant momentum, to booth-level volunteers across the state. He also thanked senior leaders including Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and D.K. Shivakumar for their guidance.
Ahead of the vote count, Gogoi urged party workers to maintain strict vigilance over EVMs and strong rooms to protect the people's mandate.
He expressed confidence that the May 4 results would be favourable and that a new government would be formed in Assam.