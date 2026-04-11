Gaurav Gogoi Slams CM Himanta for 'Toxic Environment' Ahead of Assam Poll Results

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday took sharp aim at Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning why the CM had resorted to aggressive outbursts in the final stretch of the Assembly election campaign while Congress leaders remained calm and measured.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi said the contrast in conduct between the two sides spoke for itself.

Gogoi said that despite hard-hitting campaigns and sharp criticism of the ruling government, the Congress party never crossed into personal or indecent attacks.

"Even while criticizing the government in manifestos and campaigns, the party never resorted to personal or indecent attacks," he said.

He added that Congress had upheld Assam's traditions of civility — maintaining respectful relations even with political opponents throughout the campaign period.

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