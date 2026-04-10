Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Assam Voters, Calls Turnout a Vote for New Leadership

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for turning out in what he described as unprecedented numbers to vote for a change in leadership.

In a post-polling statement, Gogoi said the strong turnout reflects the people's hope for a "New Bor-Asom" — a new and better Assam — and new political leadership after the May 4 counting of votes.

Gogoi also called on the Election Commission of India to ensure the safety and integrity of EVMs and to conduct an accurate counting of votes on May 4, signalling the party's intent to closely monitor the post-poll process.

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