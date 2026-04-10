Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Assam Voters, Calls Turnout a Vote for New Leadership

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for turning out in what he described as unprecedented numbers to vote for a change in leadership.
In a post-polling statement, Gogoi said the strong turnout reflects the people's hope for a "New Bor-Asom" — a new and better Assam — and new political leadership after the May 4 counting of votes.
Gogoi also called on the Election Commission of India to ensure the safety and integrity of EVMs and to conduct an accurate counting of votes on May 4, signalling the party's intent to closely monitor the post-poll process.
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The APCC president extended his thanks to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, as well as the election observers assigned to the state.
Gogoi also expressed gratitude to the grand alliance partners who fought alongside Congress in the election — Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, CPIM state secretary Suprakash Talukdar, CPIML state secretary Bibek Das, and APHLC president Jhon Ingti Kathar.
He rounded off his statement by thanking every party leader, worker, and candidate who contributed to the campaign.