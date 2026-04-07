Jorhat Assembly 2026: Veteran MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami Faces Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in High-Stakes Clash

The Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency is shaping up as one of the more compelling contests of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections — a face-off between experience and legacy, between an entrenched local heavyweight and a nationally known name making his first bid for a state seat.

On one side stands Hitendra Nath Goswami, a five-time MLA with deep roots in Jorhat's political soil. On the other is Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP and son of the late Tarun Gogoi, the former Chief Minister who governed Assam for 15 years and remains a towering figure in the state's political memory — particularly in Upper Assam.

Both candidates have already signalled the tone they intend to set. Each has publicly committed to avoiding personal attacks, a notable pledge in an election cycle that has seen sharp exchanges elsewhere in the state.

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