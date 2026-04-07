Jorhat Assembly 2026: Veteran MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami Faces Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in High-Stakes Clash

The Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency is shaping up as one of the more compelling contests of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections — a face-off between experience and legacy, between an entrenched local heavyweight and a nationally known name making his first bid for a state seat.
On one side stands Hitendra Nath Goswami, a five-time MLA with deep roots in Jorhat's political soil. On the other is Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP and son of the late Tarun Gogoi, the former Chief Minister who governed Assam for 15 years and remains a towering figure in the state's political memory — particularly in Upper Assam.
Both candidates have already signalled the tone they intend to set. Each has publicly committed to avoiding personal attacks, a notable pledge in an election cycle that has seen sharp exchanges elsewhere in the state.
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Jorhat's electoral record since 1952 reflects the broader ebbs and flows of Assam's politics. The Congress has held the seat seven times, the AGP three times, the BJP twice, independents twice, and the Janata Party once.
Goswami's own career encapsulates much of that history. He won the Jorhat seat in 1991, 1996, and 2001 as an AGP candidate before switching to the BJP, under whose banner he has held the seat in 2016 and 2021.
The incumbent enters this election with clear advantages. The BJP's well-established organisational machinery in Jorhat gives Goswami a structural foundation that a first-time Assembly candidate would find difficult to match quickly.
Goswami has also framed this election as a referendum on governance. He argued that voters in Jorhat have seen the difference between BJP and Congress rule, and would want the development agenda to continue.
He did not spare his opponent either, asserting that Gogoi — despite serving two terms as a Lok Sabha MP — has not delivered any significant development project for Jorhat during that time.
Gaurav Gogoi brings a different set of assets to the contest. The Tarun Gogoi name carries genuine emotional weight in Upper Assam, and his entry into the Assembly fray has energised the Congress-led alliance, which includes Raijor Dal, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and the CPI, among others.
Gogoi's campaign pitch is built around the idea that voters are ready for change after years of BJP rule. He accused the BJP of sowing division in society, with consequences — including a fraying of social cohesion — that many residents did not bargain for.
"The people of Assam have united against the prevailing fear and intimidation," Gogoi said, projecting confidence in the alliance's collective strength.