Gaurav Gogoi’s win is certain: Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Debabrata Saikias, claimed that the win of Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency is certain. He said that it was the wish of the constituent parties of the Birodhi Aikya Mancha for Gaurav Gogoi to fight the Lok Sabha election from Jorhat.

Saikia further said, “Several prominent leaders, including Akhil Googi, wrote letters to Gaurav Gogoi to fight the Lok Sabha poll from Jorhat. Since he himself was interested in fighting the poll from Jorhat, he accepted the popular demand.”

On the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress, Saikia said, “The Congress’ tradition is for the party high command to decide chief ministerial and presidential candidates based on their sincere works for the party. The Congress doesn’t have the system of placing one who lands from above with a parachute as the chief minister.”

On the ‘BJP guarantee’ doing the rounds in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Saikia said, “The guarantee of the BJP and that of the Assam Chief Minister are something like sour mangoes, which one cannot sell twice. The party could not even fulfil ten percent of the guarantees given in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The guarantee of the BJP is not worthy at all.”

He said, “It does not augur well for the BJP to talk about corruption, as the Congress MLAs and other leaders, who were once vocal against the corruption in the BJP, are now in the BJP’s camp. As and when any political leader speaks against the Assam Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister says that those particular vocal leaders will join the BJP. This is a politics of blackmailing.”

