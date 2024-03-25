Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia rues rising economic inequality in India

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Debabrata Saikia said that economic inequality in the country has been rising in a disastrous way.

In a statement issued to the media today, Saika said, "The report of the World Inequality Lab published recently has depicted the disastrous economic inequality in the country in the past ten years. This report has exposed the economic policy of the BJP government in the country in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election."

Saikia said, "Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 with the assurance of development and economic reforms in the country. However, the report of the World Inequality Lab has exposed that the bulk of the national wealth of the country has gone to a select few. Rahul Gandhi rightly said that the common people of the country have no value other than their rights under this government that brings changes in policies and acts under the diktat of industrialists. The report has exposed this fact clearly.

