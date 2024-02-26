GCAP annual fest ‘Exurbia-Boichitra’ finale celebrated with Grandeur in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Gauhati College of Architecture and Planning came alive with excitement as the annual festival 'Exurbia-Boichitra' concluded. The esteemed Chief Guest for the event was Dr. Nripen Das, Registrar of Assam Science and Technology University, accompanied by other notable guests, including Prof. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor of Girijananda Chowdhury University, Assam, members of GCAP's Governing Body, government officials, senior architects, and alumni.

The cultural extravaganza kicked off with the ceremonial lighting of the auspicious lamp, followed by a warm welcome speech delivered by Architect Abani Das, the Managing and Founder Trustee. Trustee Daksha Das and CEO Saahil Das also extended their greetings, along with Principal Prof. UK Bhoobalan. The students added a touch of grace with a beautiful welcome dance.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of students, faculty members, and management, the event showcased the Bahari Satra Project. Additionally, a captivating exhibition featuring students' work was displayed within the college premises.

The festivities commenced on the 14th of February, 2024, with the celebration of Saraswati Puja, adding a layer of festivity and purpose to the occasion. Spanning eight days, the event became a platform for both celebration and learning, showcasing the rich diversity that defines GCAP.

Also Read: Gauhati College of Architecture and Planning