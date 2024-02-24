36th All India Postal Cultural Meet, showcasing India’s vibrant cultural heritage organized in Guwahati

Guwahati: The 36th All India Postal Cultural Meet of the Department of Posts, Assam Circle, under the Ministry of Communications, came to a successful conclusion after being held in Guwahati from February19 to 23, 2024. The closing ceremony of the event took place at KBR Hall of Cotton University, with Nirode Boruah, Vice Chancellor of Majuli University of Culture, gracing the event as the Chief Guest, and renowned actress Nishita Goswami as the Guest of Honour.

Throughout the five-day event, various competitions were held under 38 categories, including Solo Classical Dances, Mono Acting, Short Plays, Karnatic and Hindustani Instrumental Music, Vocal performances, and Group Dances. The venues for these competitions were Cotton University, Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir, Uzanbazar, and Lakhiram Baruah Sadan, Ambari. A total of 97 winners were recognized for their outstanding performances.

The Opening Ceremony was held on February19 at KBR Hall, Cotton University and witnessed the presence of Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, as the Chief Guest, accompanied by renowned actress Chetana Das as the Guest of Honour, in the presence of Subrat Das, Chief Postmaster General of Assam Circle, Department of Posts.

The cultural meet not only celebrated the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India but also provided a platform for talented individuals to showcase their skills, leading to cultural exchange and promotion of unity.

Also Read: Will back bill against money lending: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal

Also Watch: