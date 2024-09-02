Geetanagar Police Station Battling with Artificial Flooding in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati gears up to become a Smart City, the Geetanagar Police Station is struggling to stay afloat - literally. The police station road have been inundated with knee-deep water due to rain-induced waterlogging, exposing the city's glaring infrastructure woes.

Personnel at the police station revealed that artificial flooding has been a persistent problem for years, with no solution in sight. Important files and equipment are being shifted to higher grounds to prevent damage as the water level threatens to engulf desks, chairs, and other furniture.

Established in 1983, the police station is in dire need of refurbishment under the Home Department's MOITRI scheme. However, the lack of action has left the personnel frustrated and concerned about the station's functionality.

'The situation is so dire that it will be challenging to keep newly-arrested individuals in the lockup due to the presence of floodwater inside the police station," a policeman lamented.

Also Read: Guwahati: Waterlogging Causes Disruptions On Major Roads (sentinelassam.com)