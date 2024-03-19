General meeting of Assam Photo Journalists Association organized in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The general meeting of the Assam Photo Journalists Association was organised in the Guwahati Press Club. The new central committee of the organisation was formed during this meeting along with the taking of several other key decisions.

Senior Photo Journalist Chinmoy Roy was nominated as the chief advisor while Utpal Baruah, Rituraj Konwar, Anupam Nath, Rajiv Bhattacharya, Samarendra Sarma and S Lal Singh were nominated advisors of the committee. The committee has Dhoniram Kalita as president, Biju Boro and Pitambar Newar as vice presidents, Rebo Kumar Bora as secretary, Gunmoni Sharma as joint secretary and Dibyajyoti Das Rabha as the treasurer.

Mahesh Choudhary, Abdul Sajid, Subhamoy Bhattacharya, Manas Paran, Surajit Sarma, Rupjyoti Sharma, Dasharath Deka, Hafiz Ahmed, Indrajit Das and Anowar Hussain were nominated as executive members. A full-fledged committee with 32 members were formed during the meeting and the office holders called on the photojournalists across the state to register themselves as members of this organisation.

Also Read: Assam: Biennial conference of Margherita Journalists’ Association concludes