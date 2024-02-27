Assam: Biennial conference of Margherita Journalists’ Association concludes

TINSUKIA : The 2-day 11th biennial conference of Margherita Journalists’ Association concluded at Margherita on Sunday with the formation of new executive body and presentation of Salil Neog Memorial Young Journalist Award.

On Saturday, various competitions among children were held followed by constitution of new office bearers. Ramprasad Ambedkar and Ranajyoti Neog were unanimously selected as new president and secretary of the association for the year 2024-2026. On Sunday Salil Neog Memorial Young Journalist Award were presented to Bordumsa-based young and upcoming journalist Jahnushyam Sonowal and was honoured with citation, cheleng chadar, memento and a cash of rupees ten thousand. On behalf of late Salil Neog family, the award was sponsored by his brother Ranajyoti Neog. Leading citizens of Margherita, members from Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA), Ramoni Buragohain of Digboi Press Club were present on the occasion. Gumeet Kaur Suri, SDIPRO Margherita, Rishi Das, TDJA president addressed the gathering among others. The programme was moderated by Somiron Borthakur. The programme also witnessed the release of “Ximanta”-the annual mouthpiece of Margherita Journalists Association.

