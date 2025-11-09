Girijananda Chowdhury University cultural Fiesta celebrates French, Japanese and Russian cultures

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Department of English and Foreign Languages at Girijananda Chowdhury University hosted the Foreign Languages Cultural Fiesta 2025 on Saturday, a spectacular event which brought together French, Japanese, and Russian heritage in a vibrant day-long celebration. The festivities drew over a hundred students and guests from across Guwahati for a day of academic and cultural immersion. Honorary Professor at the Centre for Linguistic Science and Technology, IIT Guwahati, Ms. Yuan Hsiao Hui, and Managing Director at DeNA India Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Yoshiki Senjo graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

The all-day Cultural Fiesta consisted of student-curated performances of music, dance, and short theatrical pieces rooted in all three linguistic traditions, with a lively quiz and prize distribution held between the blocks. A multilingual workshop introduced students to practical greetings, scripts, and conversational basics in French, Russian, and Japanese. Beyond the auditorium, activity zones created a festival atmosphere. Participants immersed themselves in cosplay, traditional games, themed stalls, a photobooth, and a popular yukata-wearing experience, creating continuous interactive touchpoints.

The morning festivities opened with welcome addresses from SSA President Jasoda Ranjan Das, Chancellor Prof. Jayanta Deka, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Kandarpa Das, who emphasized the importance of global language competencies and cultural literacy in an increasingly globalised world. The colourful fiesta also received support from Instax Fujifilm and DeNA India Private Limited, which enhanced experiential elements and giveaways.

The proceedings closed with a Chinese calligraphy session that thoughtfully extended the intercultural arc beyond the headline trio of languages. By turning language learning into a participatory, performance-led experience, the Cultural Fiesta reinforced GCU’s global education mission to strengthen future cross-cultural initiatives.

