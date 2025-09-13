Girijananda Chowdhury University Pays Glowing Tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on His Birth Centenary
Guwahati: In a grand and heartfelt ceremony on Saturday, Girijananda Chowdhury University commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary singer, composer, poet, and cultural icon who remains a beacon of Assamese pride and India’s musical heritage. The event, held at the GCU Auditorium, was a vivid celebration of his unparalleled contributions to music, literature, and social unity.
The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony followed by floral tributes to honor Dr. Hazarika’s memory, invoking a spirit of reverence and respect. Dr. Ramen Choudhury, a celebrated Assamese music director and the event’s Chief Guest, praised Bhupen Hazarika’s revolutionary fusion of folk traditions with contemporary themes, which transcended boundaries and united diverse audiences.
Shri Jasodaranjan Das, President of the SSA Society, warmly welcomed the attendees and highlighted the significance of remembering and upholding the cultural values that Dr. Hazarika embodied. Prof. Jayanta Deka, Chancellor of GCU, delivered an inspiring inaugural speech that reflected on the maestro’s journey from his humble beginnings to becoming a global symbol of artistic excellence and social consciousness.
The event featured evocative speeches, musical tributes, and cultural presentations by students and faculty, all echoing the message of harmony, compassion, and resilience that Dr. Hazarika championed throughout his life. The celebration was not only a tribute to a legendary figure but also a call to the younger generation to carry forward his vision of art as a powerful tool for social change.
By hosting this landmark event, Girijananda Chowdhury University reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage and inspiring future leaders through the enduring legacy of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
