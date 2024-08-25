‘GMA News’ magazine released at Gauhati Press Club in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noted writer, scholar, and public speaker Mayur Bora released the “GMA News” magazine, the mouthpiece of the Guwahati Management Association (GMA), at the Gauhati Press Club in Guwahati, on Saturday. The event was chaired by GMA president Chiranjit Chaliha, who welcomed Bora and other dignitaries.

In his address, Bora urged GMA members to utilize their collective wisdom and intellect to find solutions to Assam’s pressing social issues. Editor Bedabrata Lahkar and vice president Bibhuti Dutta also spoke on the occasion. The event also saw the introduction and welcoming of new members to the GMA fold by general secretary Prabhat Konwar. Working president Robin Kalita greeted the chief guest with a gamosa.

