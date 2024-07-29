Assam: Dhubri celebrates 100 years of first Bodo magazine at District Library Auditorium

A Correspondent

Dhubri: On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the publication of the first “Bibar” quarterly magazine in Bodo, a meeting was organized with the initiative of the Dhubri Bodo Association and cultural organisation, Dhubri Harimu Afat, at the District Library Auditorium on Saturday.

The chief guest of this event was Padmashree Dr. Mangalsing Hazowary.

To commemorate the event, a souvenir was brought out and released during the event by the President of the Tipkai Sahitya Academy, Professor Janil Kumar Brahma. A host of prominent personalities attended the event marking the completion of 100 years of the “Bibar.”

Several distinguished speakers, including writer Anjali Brahma from Gauripur, Dhubri Additional District Commissioner, Jagadish Brahma, and Dr. Subhancha Mushahary, attended and addressed the meeting.

Speakers, while addressing the meeting, expressed their views on the development and progress of the Bodo language, literature, and society. The first “Bibar,” a quarterly magazine, was published in April 1924 under the editorship of Satish Chandra Basumatary in Dhubri town.

Also Read: Dhubri Bodo Association Celebrates 100 Years of First Bodo Quarterly Magazine 'Bibar' (sentinelassam.com)