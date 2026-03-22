GMC Cracks Down on Illegal Hoardings and Banners Across Guwahati Amid Model Code of Conduct

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has stepped up enforcement activity across the city following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), taking firm action against unauthorised outdoor advertising and political display material.

Illegal hoardings, banners, and unipoles are being systematically identified and dismantled as part of a citywide drive aimed at ensuring full compliance with election guidelines.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, an illegal unipole was removed from GS Road during a recent on-ground enforcement action — one of the city's busiest commercial stretches.

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