GMC Organises Workshop on Women’s Health in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organized a workshop on women’s health at Handique Girls’ College in Guwahati, aiming to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and long-term wellness among young women. The programme was attended by Ratna Singh, Deputy Speaker of GMC, who emphasized the importance of awareness and early detection in addressing health issues affecting women. She highlighted that promoting women’s health and hygiene is essential for building a healthier community and strengthening grassroots welfare. The workshop was also attended by GMC Executive Officer Gitanjali Pathak, along with expert faculty members from the State Cancer Institute Guwahati. During the session, medical experts shared important information on preventive care, early detection of diseases, lifestyle management and the importance of regular health check-ups for women.

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