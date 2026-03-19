GMC Cracks Down on Illegal Hoardings and Banners Amid MCC in Guwahati

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched an intensified crackdown on unauthorised advertising structures across the city, coinciding with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election.
Teams have been deployed across multiple locations to identify and dismantle illegal hoardings, banners, and unipoles installed without the required permissions.
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GMC officials clarified that the operation goes beyond simply removing election-related violations.
The civic body is conducting a comprehensive sweep against all unauthorised advertising structures — including those that deface public spaces or pose safety risks to residents.
Structures found to have been installed without proper authorisation are being systematically taken down as part of the ongoing drive.
GMC authorities have issued a clear warning to both commercial advertisers and political parties, urging them to follow established guidelines and obtain the necessary permissions before putting up any publicity materials.
Officials stated that violations will invite strict action, and confirmed that the drive will continue throughout the MCC period to ensure full compliance.
The civic body framed the initiative as a dual effort — upholding electoral integrity while also improving the city's aesthetic appeal and maintaining civic order during a politically active period.