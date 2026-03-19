GMC Cracks Down on Illegal Hoardings and Banners Amid MCC in Guwahati

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched an intensified crackdown on unauthorised advertising structures across the city, coinciding with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election.

Teams have been deployed across multiple locations to identify and dismantle illegal hoardings, banners, and unipoles installed without the required permissions.

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