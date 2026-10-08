GMC eviction drives fail to curb recurring roadside encroachments in Guwahati

In Ganeshguri, vendors return after eviction drives, choking pedestrian space and worsening traffic near Dispur PS

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Municipal Corporation's repeated eviction drives against roadside encroachment appear to have become little more than a temporary exercise, with street vendors returning to the same stretches soon after civic teams leave. Ganeshguri, one of the city's busiest commercial corridors, continues to witness roadside vending that eats into pedestrian space and disrupts the smooth movement of vehicles, raising serious questions over the effectiveness of the GMC's enforcement mechanism.

The situation is particularly visible in Ganeshguri, where temporary stalls emerge along the roadside as evening approaches, gradually turning portions of the road into a makeshift marketplace. The irony is that the encroachment continues just a few metres from the Dispur police station.

The recurring scene reflects an unusual game of cat-and-mouse between small-time vendors struggling to earn their daily livelihood and the GMC, which has the responsibility of keeping roads and footpaths free from encroachment.

Despite regular eviction drives, the problem has shown little sign of a permanent solution. Vendors are removed during drives, but many return shortly afterwards, sometimes by the following day, effectively taking the civic body's enforcement efforts back to square one.

Ganeshguri is not the only affected area. In Bhangagarh and Jalukbari too, several roadside vendors have reportedly resumed business despite recent eviction drives. Footpaths and road edges continue to be occupied at multiple locations, leaving pedestrians with little option but to walk along busy carriageways.

According to vendors, the GMC initially relied largely on warnings to discourage roadside vending. However, with encroachment becoming a recurring problem, the civic body has intensified its action. During eviction drives, fruits, vegetables and, at times, even weighing scales are seized.

Yet, the repeated return of vendors raises a fundamental question: if eviction drives are being conducted regularly, why has the GMC failed to prevent the same encroachments from reappearing?

For commuters, the consequences are immediate. Roadside stalls reduce the available road space, create bottlenecks and force pedestrians and vehicles to compete for already limited space.

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