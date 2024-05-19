GMC intensifies efforts to prevent flooding; Guwahati Mayor inspects areas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To mitigate artificial flooding, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been working round the clock to clean and maintain critical water bodies and drainage systems across the city. Mayor Mrigen Sarania conducted an inspection today, reviewing the ongoing cleaning operations at key locations, including the Bahini River, Laxmijan River, Patarkuchi, Hatigaon, and Beltola.

During his visit, Mayor Sarania emphasised the persistent issue of improper waste disposal, noting that residents frequently dispose of garbage in drains instead of using designated dustbins. The mayor urged citizens to adopt better waste management practices to support the GMC’s efforts in preventing flooding and maintaining the city’s sanitation.

