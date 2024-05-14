Assam: Orientation programme on flood relief held in Biswanth

JAMUGURIHAT: An orientation programme convened by the DDMA, Biswanath in collaboration with DSWO, Biswanath on Flood Relief Camp Management, Model Relief Camp and All women Task force for managing model relief camp was held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Biswanth on Monday. Hridoy Kumar Das, ACS, ADC (DDMA), Joy Doley, in-charge of DSWO and CDPO, Sootea were present in the programme. DPO, Bhargab Baruah imparted the orientation and apprised the SOPs for managing the relief camp. All AWW Supervisors of the Biswanath district were present in the orientation program. Identification and mapping of All Pregnant women, lactation mother’s, PWD was specially focused during the orientation program, stated a press release.

