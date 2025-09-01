GMC Invites Ideas for “Future City Guwahati” Urban Solutions Conclave

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to organize a conclave to make Guwahati a hassle free city. GMC has announced a call for applications from corporates, institutions, organizations, startups, and individuals to participate in its upcoming “Future City Guwahati” Urban Solutions Conclave.

The four-day conclave, to be held later this year, will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation, bringing together national and international experts, technology providers, research institutions, and civic bodies to showcase sustainable urban solutions.

According to GMC, the initiative seeks innovative interventions in Solid Waste Management (SWM), Liquid Waste Management (LWM), and Urban Greening & Nature-based Solutions. “Applications must highlight scalable, cost-effective, and impactful ideas ranging from IoT-enabled smart waste collection systems and plastic waste recycling to decentralized sewage treatment, water body rejuvenation, and urban micro-forestation projects,” GMC official said.

The civic body has outlined its key objectives of the conclave as mapping available solutions across technological, systemic, and community-led approaches, shortlisting credible models for presentation at the conclave and facilitating collaborations for future implementation in Guwahati.

“Applications must be submitted using by September 4. Shortlisted candidates will be informed tentatively by September 11. Participation is open to private sector companies, startups, NGOs, academic and research institutions, government innovation missions, and international agencies. Shortlisted participants will be invited to present their ideas at the conclave in sectoral sessions, with dedicated exhibition zones for demonstrations and poster displays,” said GMC officials.

